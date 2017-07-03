Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Showing signs of improvement
Crawford said time off in mid-June due to a nagging groin injury helped give him a chance to clear his head, Ben Harris of MLB.com reports.
Crawford is slashing .286/.386/.531 with a home run in 49 at-bats at Triple-A Lehigh Valley since he returned from his injury on June 20. He has a long way to go before his overall numbers begin to look respectable, but at least he has shown signs of life. It still seems like the best-case scenario for a major-league debut will be as a September call-up this year.
