Thompson could be a little behind the other pitchers in camp due to some mild soreness in his right wrist, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies have all five rotation spots set, so Thompson isn't going to get an opportunity to start the year in the majors unless injuries strike this spring. He struggled during his first look in the majors late last season, going 3-6 with a 5.70 ERA and a 32:28 K:BB in 53.2 innings. He is expected to start the year back at Triple-A, but should be one of the top options to come up when the Phillies need a starter.