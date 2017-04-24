Thompson tossed seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday to earn his first win of the season. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Thompson allowed 15 runs in his first two starts for Lehigh Valley, but has allowed just one run in his two most recent appearances. Greg Joyce of The Express-Times reported that Thompson reverted to his old mechanics with an overhead windup in his third start of the season, and that seems to have helped the righty get back on track. He may have fallen behind Nick Pivetta in the pecking order for the next opening in the Phillies' rotation, however.