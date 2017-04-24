Phillies' Jake Thompson: Mechanical change paying off
Thompson tossed seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday to earn his first win of the season. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Thompson allowed 15 runs in his first two starts for Lehigh Valley, but has allowed just one run in his two most recent appearances. Greg Joyce of The Express-Times reported that Thompson reverted to his old mechanics with an overhead windup in his third start of the season, and that seems to have helped the righty get back on track. He may have fallen behind Nick Pivetta in the pecking order for the next opening in the Phillies' rotation, however.
More News
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Optioned to minors•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Makes spring debut Thursday•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Scheduled to debut by end of week•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Nearing return to action•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Could see game action within next two weeks•
-
Phillies' Jake Thompson: Throws bullpen session•
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...