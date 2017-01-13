Gomez and the Phillies avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.2 million deal, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gomez had an excellent season as the Phillies' closer derailed by an awful September, a month in which he allowed 17 of his 37 earned runs on the season, adding up to a 4.85 ERA. Still, the arbitration system loves saves, of which Gomez had 37, so he'll nab nearly a $3 million raise in his third year of arbitration eligibility.