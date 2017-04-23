Phillies' Jeanmar Gomez: Earns second win Saturday
Gomez picked up a win Saturday in an inning of work in a 4-3 win over the Braves.
Gomez allowed an unearned run in the top of the 10th inning, but the Phillies offense scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to give him the win. Gomez lost his closing job earlier this month, and is unlikely to get it back again. Manager Pete Mackanin turned to Edubray Ramos instead of Gomez to close out Saturday's game with Hector Neris and Joaquin Benoit unavailable. It is an indication of just how far Gomez has fallen in the bullpen depth chart.
