Manager Pete Mackanin said Gomez will get a chance to earn his closing job back this spring, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports. "I'm going to give Gomez every opportunity to show that he's the guy that pitched the first five months and not the guy that pitched in September," Mackanin said.

Gomez racked up 37 saves last season before faltering in September and losing his job. Joaquin Benoit, Hector Neris and Edubray Ramos will also be in the mix for closing duties this spring, but it sounds like Gomez will get the nod for the job if he pitches well in camp.