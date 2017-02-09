Gomez will pitch for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic next month, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Manager Pete Mackanin said last month that Gomez will get the opportunity to earn his closing gig back this spring. He collected 37 saves last season before struggling in September and losing his job. He will likely pitch in a setup role for Venezuela in the WBC.

