Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Makes rehab start Tuesday
Eickhoff (back) allowed one run on two hits over five innings in a rehab start at Double-A Reading on Tuesday. He struck out five and walked one.
Eickhoff threw 42 of his 57 pitches for strikes in the outing. The Phillies have yet to announce the next step for Eickhoff. He could come off the disabled list on Sunday to start against the Padres in the Phillies' final game before the All-Star break.
