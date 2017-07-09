Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Notches first win Sunday
Eickhoff (1-7) limited the Padres to five hits and one walk while striking out eight in five shutout innings Sunday en route to his first win of the season.
Eickhoff took advantage of this matchup with the league's worst offense while receiving six home runs in support as Philadelphia cruised to a 7-1 win. His ERA sits at 4.63 despite this effort, so it's still tough to trust him in less pitcher-friendly matchups. Eickhoff will look to double his win total a week from Monday in Miami.
