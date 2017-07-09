Eickhoff (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

This is simply a procedural move so that Eickhoff can make Sunday's start as scheduled. He'll take on Trevor Cahill and the Padres in the first half finale as he looks to improve his 4.81 ERA on the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast