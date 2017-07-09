Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Officially reinstated ahead of Sunday's start
Eickhoff (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
This is simply a procedural move so that Eickhoff can make Sunday's start as scheduled. He'll take on Trevor Cahill and the Padres in the first half finale as he looks to improve his 4.81 ERA on the season.
