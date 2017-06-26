Eickhoff (back) said he felt good after throwing a bullpen session Sunday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff, who is on the disabled list with an upper back strain, threw two 15-pitch simulated innings on Sunday. The Phillies will see how he feels Monday before making a determination whether he will come off the disabled list to start Wednesday against the Mariners.

