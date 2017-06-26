Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws bullpen session Sunday
Eickhoff (back) said he felt good after throwing a bullpen session Sunday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff, who is on the disabled list with an upper back strain, threw two 15-pitch simulated innings on Sunday. The Phillies will see how he feels Monday before making a determination whether he will come off the disabled list to start Wednesday against the Mariners.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will throw bullpen session Sunday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Lands on DL•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Allows single run through five•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Fights through cramping Monday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Tosses quality start in no-decision versus Red Sox•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Falls to 0-7•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...