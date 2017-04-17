Eickhoff allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out five.

Eickhoff allowed an RBI double to Anthony Rendon in the first inning and a two-run home run to Bryce Harper in the third. However, he allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way and put his team in a position to make things interesting at the end of the game. He pounded the strike zone at a 71 percent clip, and his only walk was of the intentional variety. Eickhoff has turned in a quality start all three times he has taken the hill this season, but a meager four runs of support has left him without a win. He'll take a 2.75 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Braves.