Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Throws third straight quality start Sunday
Eickhoff allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk across six innings en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out five.
Eickhoff allowed an RBI double to Anthony Rendon in the first inning and a two-run home run to Bryce Harper in the third. However, he allowed just three baserunners the rest of the way and put his team in a position to make things interesting at the end of the game. He pounded the strike zone at a 71 percent clip, and his only walk was of the intentional variety. Eickhoff has turned in a quality start all three times he has taken the hill this season, but a meager four runs of support has left him without a win. He'll take a 2.75 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Braves.
More News
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Unrewarded for strong start against Mets•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Takes tough loss Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will start second game of season•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Working on changeup•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Solid in final start•
-
Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Outing ends early due to rain•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...