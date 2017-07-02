Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff: Will make rehab start Tuesday
Eickhoff (back) is scheduled to make a rehab start Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Eickhoff, who is recovering from an upper-back strain, said last week that he felt ready to return from the disabled list. The Phillies are proceeding cautiously with him given they have little to play for this season. He should return to the rotation for the final game before the All-Star break.
