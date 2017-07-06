Eickhoff (back) has been cleared to start Sunday against the Padres, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff has been sidelined since June 20 with an upper-back strain. He was sharp in a rehab start earlier this week, throwing 42 of his 57 pitches for strikes. He won't be activated off the disabled list until Sunday.

