Eickhoff (back) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff is on the disabled list with an upper-back strain. The Phillies will decide if the righty will start Wednesday in Seattle after he throws his bullpen session. If he is unable to go Wednesday, Mark Leiter would make another start in Eickhoff's place.

