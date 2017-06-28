Eickhoff (back) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.

Eickhoff is missing his start Wednesday as he recovers from an upper-back strain. The Phillies will decide on the next step for the righty after he throws his bullpen session. He may be able to skip a rehab start and return to the rotation on July 4.

