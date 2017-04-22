Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Moves to 3-0
Hellickson (3-0) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Braves.
Hellickson gave up single runs in the fourth and sixth innings while the Phillies bats provided enough support to give him his third win of the season. Although it's based on a small-sample size, he's yet to allow more than two runs in any of his four starts while posting a 1.88 ERA to go along with a 0.71 WHIP, and he's certainly helping many fantasy teams get off to a similar strong start. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Marlins.
