Hellickson allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two batters through seven innings during Saturday's win over Washington.

After leaving his previous outing with forearm cramps, this was a solid showing, and Hellickson certainly proved his health. He's nothing more than a mediocre fantasy asset in most settings because of his underwhelming strikeout returns. The 30-year-old veteran has just five punchouts through 17 innings this season and entered Saturday's outing with a career 18.0 strikeout percentage.