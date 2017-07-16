Hellickson (6-5) beat the Brewers with five innings of two-run ball Sunday. He surrendered four hits while walking one and striking out six.

Hellickson fell behind 2-1 in the fifth inning after allowing a two-run homer to Brett Phillips, but Philadelphia's offense picked him up with four runs in the top of the sixth and the bullpen added four shutout innings to secure the right-hander's sixth win. While the 30-year old veteran owns a disappointing 4.44 ERA, his proven track record makes him an appealing rental option for contending teams looking to add pitching at the trade deadline. Assuming he stays in Philadelphia for now, Hellickson's next start will come Saturday against these same Brewers.