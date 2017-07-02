Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Remains winless in June
Hellickson allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Mets. He struck out four.
It was a tough break for Hellickson, as he was in line to win before Pat Neshek coughed the game away. The 30-year-old hasn't enjoyed the same success as last season, as his ERA sits at a mediocre 4.48 while his 4.57 K/9 is easily the worst of his career so far. He'll look to collect his first win since May 14 (spanning eight starts) when he toes the rubber next Thursday against the Pirates.
