Hellickson gave up three runs on five hits over six innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Pirates. He struck out four without a walk.

Hellickson left the game trailing 3-1, but was taken off the hook by Aaron Altherr's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander served up home runs to Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco, bringing his HR/9 to a career-worst 1.76. On the bright side, Hellickson heads into the All-Star break with just two walks in 18.1 innings over his past three starts. His first appearance of the second half is slated for next Friday in Milwaukee.

