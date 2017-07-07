Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Serves up two homers in no-decision
Hellickson gave up three runs on five hits over six innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Pirates. He struck out four without a walk.
Hellickson left the game trailing 3-1, but was taken off the hook by Aaron Altherr's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander served up home runs to Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco, bringing his HR/9 to a career-worst 1.76. On the bright side, Hellickson heads into the All-Star break with just two walks in 18.1 innings over his past three starts. His first appearance of the second half is slated for next Friday in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Remains winless in June•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Solid in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Fires seven strong innings Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Struggles again Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Picks up fourth loss Friday•
-
Phillies' Jeremy Hellickson: Struggles with control Sunday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...