Hellickson struck out seven and allowed a single earned run on three hits across six innings of a no-decision Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Hellickson also didn't issue a single walk, which is the first time he's done that since May 14 -- a span of seven starts. Also, his seven K's were a season high and brought him up to 45 on the year. Hellickson hasn't earned a victory in more than a month (May 19 against Pittsburgh), however, so he's probably one starter to avoid if possible given his status as the de facto "ace" for the worst team in the majors.

