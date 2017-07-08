Phillies' Jhailyn Ortiz: Raking for Crosscutters
Ortiz, 18, is hitting .292/.452/.521 with three home runs and an 11:9 K:BB in 48 at-bats in the New York-Penn League.
Ortiz has a special power profile for an 18-year-old, as the ball jumps off his bat and he has thus far shown an excellent approach at the plate. He won't be ranked highly on real life lists anytime soon, as Ortiz's defensive prospects leave a lot to be desired, and he may end up having to move from right field to first base. However, as a potential middle-of-the-order hitter who could climb the organizational ranks fairly quickly, he's worth a flyer in deeper dynasty leagues.
