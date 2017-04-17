Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Blows save Sunday versus Nats
Benoit allowed three runs on two hits and a walk across two thirds of an inning to blow his first save of the season Sunday against the Nats.
Entering with a one-run lead, Benoit walked one batter and allowed a single before Bryce Harper walloped a two-out, three-run homer to center to win the game. Benoit was recently anointed the Phillies' closer and converted his first save opportunity, but this development will not help his job security with the effective Hector Neris still lurking behind him.
More News
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Converts first save opportunity•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Gains closer role•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Option to close?•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Will ramp up activity soon•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Signs one-year deal•
-
Joaquin Benoit: Close to signing with Phillies•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...