Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Blows save Sunday versus Nats

Benoit allowed three runs on two hits and a walk across two thirds of an inning to blow his first save of the season Sunday against the Nats.

Entering with a one-run lead, Benoit walked one batter and allowed a single before Bryce Harper walloped a two-out, three-run homer to center to win the game. Benoit was recently anointed the Phillies' closer and converted his first save opportunity, but this development will not help his job security with the effective Hector Neris still lurking behind him.