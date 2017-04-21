Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Bypassed for save chance Thursday
Manager Pete Mackanin declined to name a closer Thursday after he used Hector Neris instead of Benoit to close out a 6-4 victory over the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "As I said originally, I'm not naming anybody the closer," Mackanin said. "I was going to use Benoit for the time being. It just occurred to me: It's nice to have two guys who can close. It was a good opportunity for me to use Neris. He came through very well."
Benoit blew a save chance Sunday in Washington which seems to have opened the door for Neris. Benoit was used in the eighth inning Thursday, but it sounds like he is still in the mix for save chances. Mackanin wouldn't call his closing situation a committee approach, and instead said he trusts both pitchers in the eighth and ninth.
More News
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Blows save Sunday versus Nats•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Converts first save opportunity•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Gains closer role•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Option to close?•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Will ramp up activity soon•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Signs one-year deal•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...