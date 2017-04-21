Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Bypassed for save chance Thursday

Manager Pete Mackanin declined to name a closer Thursday after he used Hector Neris instead of Benoit to close out a 6-4 victory over the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "As I said originally, I'm not naming anybody the closer," Mackanin said. "I was going to use Benoit for the time being. It just occurred to me: It's nice to have two guys who can close. It was a good opportunity for me to use Neris. He came through very well."

Benoit blew a save chance Sunday in Washington which seems to have opened the door for Neris. Benoit was used in the eighth inning Thursday, but it sounds like he is still in the mix for save chances. Mackanin wouldn't call his closing situation a committee approach, and instead said he trusts both pitchers in the eighth and ninth.