Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Converts first save opportunity

Benoit allowed a single hit in a scoreless ninth inning to collect his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Washington.

It's encouraging to see Benoit nail down his first save chance for the Phillies. He's handled the closing gig in the past, and Philadelphia projects to be in plenty of close games. The veteran should continue to provide solid ratios and pile up the counting stats, as he entered Saturday's game with a 2.11 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 27.4 strikeout percentage dating back to the beginning of the 2013 campaign.