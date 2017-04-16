Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Converts first save opportunity
Benoit allowed a single hit in a scoreless ninth inning to collect his first save of the season during Saturday's win over Washington.
It's encouraging to see Benoit nail down his first save chance for the Phillies. He's handled the closing gig in the past, and Philadelphia projects to be in plenty of close games. The veteran should continue to provide solid ratios and pile up the counting stats, as he entered Saturday's game with a 2.11 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 27.4 strikeout percentage dating back to the beginning of the 2013 campaign.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...