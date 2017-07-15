Benoit has 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings since coming off the disabled list June 11.

Despite now sitting at 36 strikeouts on the season, it appears the stress on Benoit's arm has finally caught up to him as he's posting his first ERA over 4.00 since 2008 with Texas. The velocity hasn't been the problem, with his fastball actually averaging a career best 94.9 mph. Instead, the main issue has been the control as batters are seeing his pitches and getting contact against him at consistent rates.