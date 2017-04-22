Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Used in setup role again Friday

Manager Pete Mackanin said after Friday's game that he is not naming Hector Neris his closer and reiterated that he feels comfortable with both Neris and Benoit in the ninth inning, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Benoit was used in a setup role Friday in front of Neris for a second straight night. Mackanin may be saying both pitchers can close, but his actions indicate Neris, who earned his second save Friday, will get the bulk of the save chances if he continues to convert.