Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Used in setup role again Friday
Manager Pete Mackanin said after Friday's game that he is not naming Hector Neris his closer and reiterated that he feels comfortable with both Neris and Benoit in the ninth inning, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Benoit was used in a setup role Friday in front of Neris for a second straight night. Mackanin may be saying both pitchers can close, but his actions indicate Neris, who earned his second save Friday, will get the bulk of the save chances if he continues to convert.
More News
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Bypassed for save chance Thursday•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Blows save Sunday versus Nats•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Converts first save opportunity•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Gains closer role•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Option to close?•
-
Phillies' Joaquin Benoit: Will ramp up activity soon•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...