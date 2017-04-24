Rodriguez picked up his first career win Sunday with a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a 5-2 victory over the Braves.

Rodriguez has a 5.73 ERA after allowing seven runs over his first four games, but he has settled in and hasn't allowed a run in his last five appearances. He has seen most of his work in the sixth and seventh innings, but will occasionally be asked to work the eighth inning as he did Sunday.