Romero will make his next start Sunday with High-A Clearwater.

The 20-year-old has posted a 2.11 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP during his time at Low-A Lakewood this season. Romero holds a 79:21 K:BB in 13 starts (amassing 76.2 innings) while earning a 5-1 record during his second season in Low-A ball. The southpaw was in line for this promotion since the beginning of the season, and will likely spend the rest of the season adjusting to this next step.