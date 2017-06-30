Romero will make his next start Sunday with High-A Clearwater.

The 20-year-old has posted a 2.11 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP during his time at Low-A Lakewood this season. Romero holds a 79:21 K:BB in 13 starts (amassing 76.2 innings) while earning a 5-1 record during his second season in Low-A ball. The southpaw was in line for this promotion since the beginning of the season, and will likely spend the rest of the season adjusting to this next step.

