Alfaro is hitting .357/.379/.554 with two home runs and a stolen base in 56 at-bats for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Alfaro's on-base percentage is being fueled by all the hits that are falling for him as he has just one walk thus far. He is also striking out at a slightly higher rate than at Double-A Reading last season, so expect his early BABIP-fueled average to fall in the coming months. The Phillies are expected to keep Alfaro at Triple-A for most, if not all, of this season. He will be out of options after this year, so he will need to be ready for at least a backup role in the majors next season.