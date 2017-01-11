Crawford received an invitation to major league spring training, the Morning Call's Stephen Gross reports.

Considering Crawford is the Phillies' top prospect and already has 385 plate appearances under his belt at Triple-A, it is not surprising that he will spend most of the spring in big league camp. He is expected to open the year back at Triple-A, but could receive a promotion as early as late-April, once the Phillies gain an extra year of control. Of course, after posting a 90 wRC+ last year with Lehigh Valley, he will need to force the issue with his bat, otherwise we may not see him make his big league debut until sometime this summer.