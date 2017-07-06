Phillies' Kevin Gowdy: Sidelined with biceps tendinitis
Gowdy has yet to pitch this season due to biceps tendinitis, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Gowdy has been throwing according to Joe Jordan, the Phillies' director of player development, and is expected to pitch for one of the team's affiliates this summer. Gowdy was the Phillies' second-round pick in 2016 and was rated as the top high school pitcher in California by Baseball America last year.
