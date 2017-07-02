Garcia signed a $2.5 million deal with the Phillies on Sunday.

A glove-first shortstop prospect, Garcia might be the best defensive middle infielder in this year's July 2 signing class. He is a good runner, but not a burner, and may only offer 10-to-15 steals annually by the time he reaches the majors. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Dominican does not project to offer much power, so his hit tool will need to max out for him to hit higher than seventh or eighth in a big-league lineup.