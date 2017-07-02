Garcia signed a $2.5 million deal with the Phillies on Sunday.
A glove-first shortstop prospect, Garcia might be the best defensive middle infielder in this year's July 2 signing class. He is a good runner, but not a burner, and may only offer 10-to-15 steals annually by the time he reaches the majors. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Dominican does not project to offer much power, so his hit tool will need to max out for him to hit higher than seventh or eighth in a big-league lineup.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...