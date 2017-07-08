Garcia has a 2.70 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 26 strikeouts across 33.1 innings this season.

The 30-year-old hasn't allowed a run over his last 10.2 innings (eight appearances), and has given up only four hits in that stretch. Garcia is in the midst of his best season in the majors, but hasn't seen many high-leverage situations since early in the season.