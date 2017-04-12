Phillies' Luis Garcia: Recalled from Triple-A
Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Garcia will take the spot on the 25-man roster previously occupied by Adam Morgan, who was demoted to Triple-A on Tuesday. It's expected that Garcia will work in low-leverage scenarios out of the Phillies bullpen after turning in a 6.46 ERA and 1.89 WHIP in 15.1 innings with the big club a season ago.
