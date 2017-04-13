Franco went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

The homer electrified Citizens Bank Park, as it turned a 5-0 laugher into a tight ballgame, but Franco's heroics went unaccompanied. Following a quiet start, he's now notched homers in back-to-back games, and his RBI total is up to eight already. This should be a growth season for the 24-year-old third baseman; last year's 25 homers and 88 RBI were just the tip of the iceberg.

