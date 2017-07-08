Phillies' Maikel Franco: Blasts 13th homer of year Saturday
Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Padres.
Franco connected on his 13th homer of the season to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning of a losing effort. Despite the bomb, he's been a difficult player to use in fantasy lineups, as he's slashing just .220/.277/.389.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Six RBI in last four games•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Powers up for 11th homer•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits 10th homer in win over Seattle•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Struggling to produce when ahead in count•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Four hits Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Homers against Giants•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...