Phillies' Maikel Franco: Blasts 13th homer of year Saturday

Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Padres.

Franco connected on his 13th homer of the season to break a scoreless tie in the fifth inning of a losing effort. Despite the bomb, he's been a difficult player to use in fantasy lineups, as he's slashing just .220/.277/.389.

