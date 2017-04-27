Franco went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, his fourth home run of the season, in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.

He's still hitting just .203 (15-for-74) on the year, but Franco has started to put things together, racking up three multi-hit performances and 11 RBI in his last six games.

