Phillies' Maikel Franco: Crushes grand slam Wednesday
Franco went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, his fourth home run of the season, in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Marlins.
He's still hitting just .203 (15-for-74) on the year, but Franco has started to put things together, racking up three multi-hit performances and 11 RBI in his last six games.
