Franco went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 5-4 loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Franco is now hitless in his last 21 at-bats and is slashing just .148/.217/.278 through his first 14 games of 2017. He has shown an improved eye at the plate thus far and has cut down a tad on strikeout rate from last season, so it should be just a matter of time until he starts getting some hits to fall.