Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits 10th homer in win over Seattle

Franco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

It was Franco's 10th home run of the season and third in his last nine games. Franco hasn't exactly been raking this month following talk of a possible demotion in late May, but his 8:5 BB:K over his last 15 games is encouraging.

