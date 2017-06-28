Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits 10th homer in win over Seattle
Franco went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
It was Franco's 10th home run of the season and third in his last nine games. Franco hasn't exactly been raking this month following talk of a possible demotion in late May, but his 8:5 BB:K over his last 15 games is encouraging.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Struggling to produce when ahead in count•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Four hits Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Homers against Giants•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Demotion to minors not imminent•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Back in action•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Could be sent to minors•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....