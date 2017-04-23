Franco went 2-for-5 with three RBI during Saturday's win over Atlanta.

Now up to 16 RBI, Franco is driving in runs in bunches and getting the most out of his unsustainably low .182/.257/.348 slash line. He's striking out less (13.5 percent), walking more (9.5 percent) and sports a .167 BABIP, so expect some positive regression to kick in sooner than later. Franco's current 33.3 hard-hit percentage is also a career-high mark. This is the time to buy in all fantasy settings.

