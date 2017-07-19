Phillies' Maikel Franco: Pops 14th homer Tuesday

Franco went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

His eighth-inning shot off Dustin McGowan, Franco's 14th homer of the year, broke a 2-2 tie and send the Phillies on their way to victory. The third baseman is now hitting .308 (16-for-52) over his last 13 games with four homers and 11 RBI, and while it's been a rough season so far for the 24-year-old, he still has time to salvage his campaign with a big second half.