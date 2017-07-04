Phillies' Maikel Franco: Powers up for 11th homer
Franco went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over Pittsburgh.
Despite a serviceable 11 homers and 42 RBI, it's been a disappointing campaign for Franco. He sports an underwhelming .221/.282/.381 slash line, and his .283 wOBA is also a low mark. There is no denying the 24-year-old's upside, but he's also remains in line to decline statistically for a second consecutive season.
More News
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Hits 10th homer in win over Seattle•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Struggling to produce when ahead in count•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Four hits Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Homers against Giants•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Demotion to minors not imminent•
-
Phillies' Maikel Franco: Back in action•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...