Phillies' Maikel Franco: Powers up for 11th homer

Franco went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's win over Pittsburgh.

Despite a serviceable 11 homers and 42 RBI, it's been a disappointing campaign for Franco. He sports an underwhelming .221/.282/.381 slash line, and his .283 wOBA is also a low mark. There is no denying the 24-year-old's upside, but he's also remains in line to decline statistically for a second consecutive season.