Phillies' Maikel Franco: Six RBI in last four games

Franco socked a two-run homer for his only hit in four at-bats against the Pirates on Wednesday.

He's been producing plenty of runs recently, as Franco's racked up a couple homers and six RBI over the last four games. However, his stats are still lingering in ugly territory -- that .219 average is a killer. There's reason to believe in the potential for a resurgence, though, because his matching .219 BABIP should even out in due time.

