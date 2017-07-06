Phillies' Maikel Franco: Six RBI in last four games
Franco socked a two-run homer for his only hit in four at-bats against the Pirates on Wednesday.
He's been producing plenty of runs recently, as Franco's racked up a couple homers and six RBI over the last four games. However, his stats are still lingering in ugly territory -- that .219 average is a killer. There's reason to believe in the potential for a resurgence, though, because his matching .219 BABIP should even out in due time.
