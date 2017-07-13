Play

Appel (shoulder) will head to the 7-day disabled list Thursday, Stephen Gross of The Morning Call reports.

The right-hander was placed on the DL with a right shoulder strain after going almost two full weeks without any time on the mound for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His past two starts have been a little shaky -- he's allowed four earned runs off 15 hits and seven walks during 10 innings of work. It has been a difficult year for Appel, and he may be in line to miss an extended period of time depending on the severity of this injury.

