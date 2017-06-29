Leiter pitched five innings, allowing four runs on nine hits, with six strikeouts in Wednesday's 5-4 win in Seattle.

Leiter made his second start of the season Wednesday and got hit a lot harder this time around. Three of the nine hits he allowed over five innings were home runs. Leiter's one saving grace was that he didn't allow any walks, keeping the Phillies in the game and allowing them a chance to come back. This was likely his last start for the foreseeable future, as Jerad Eickhoff (back) is expected to reclaim his spot in the rotation on Tuesday. Leiter offers little fantasy value once he returns to the bullpen.