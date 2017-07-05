Leiter (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks across 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out five.

Leiter cruised through five innings, allowing his only run on a wild double play in the third, but was removed after yielding a solo home run to Andrew McCutchen with one out in the sixth. Unfortunately, his offense was unable to get anything going against Jameson Taillon, resigning him to his first loss of the season despite a solid effort. Leiter has posted a 3.31 ERA with a solid 16:3 K:BB over 16.1 innings in his last three starts, and he appears to be gaining a grasp on his spot in the rotation. He's not currently scheudled to make another start before the All-Star break, but it would not be surprising to see him given a longer look when the second half commences.