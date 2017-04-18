Leiter was called up by the Phillies on Tuesday.
The right-hander replaces Howie Kendrick (abdomen) on the Phillies' active roster. Leiter, the son of a former major leaguer, was a 22nd-round pick back in 2013. He just advanced to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin 2017, after turning in a 3.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 94:30 K:BB at Double-A last season. Leiter figures to work exclusively in the middle innings.
