Phillies' Mark Leiter: Could move to bullpen
Manager Pete Mackanin said he is unsure what Leiter's role will be once Jared Eickhoff (back) returns from the disabled list, Tom Dougherty of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Eickhoff appears to be on track for a return from the disabled list on Sunday which will bump Leiter from the rotation. Mackanin said he would like to keep Leiter in the bullpen unless GM Matt Klentak wants to keep him stretched out at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Allows two runs in loss to Pirates•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Will start Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Allows three home runs in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Tosses six shutout innings in first start•
-
Phillies' Mark Leiter: Joins Phillies for Friday's start•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...