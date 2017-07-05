Manager Pete Mackanin said he is unsure what Leiter's role will be once Jared Eickhoff (back) returns from the disabled list, Tom Dougherty of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Eickhoff appears to be on track for a return from the disabled list on Sunday which will bump Leiter from the rotation. Mackanin said he would like to keep Leiter in the bullpen unless GM Matt Klentak wants to keep him stretched out at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.